Joyce McGuiness RUTLAND TOWN — Joyce McGuiness, 82 of Rutland Town died unexpectedly July 31, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11AM Friday August 4, 2023 at the St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. A complete obituary will be in at a later date. Arrangements are wit the Aldous Funeral Home
