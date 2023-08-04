Joyce McGuiness RUTLAND TOWN — Joyce Brayton McGuiness passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2023. Joyce was born July 15, 1941 to Kenneth and Catherine Brayton of East Poultney, Vermont. Joyce grew up in East Poultney where she was surrounded by her enormous extended family. She was very proud of her time in 4H where she let her compassionate qualities grow and learned how to bake her famous pies. Joyce graduated from Poultney High School in 1959 and went on to St. Catherine’s Infant Home in Albany, NY where her nurturing personality shined. She married Richard O. McGuiness on November 25, 1961 at St Raphael’s Church in Poultney, VT. They built their house in Rutland Town where they raised their four children. For many years she was a stay at home mother. She was a very active volunteer at Rutland Town School and a Catechism teacher at IHM. Joyce was the neighborhood parent always willing to help. The school nurse would not hesitate to reach out to her if one of the neighborhood children needed anything during the school day. Her kindness and compassion was unending. Once her children were older she went back to work. She loved working in retail, and would always tell stories about her time working at the Economy Store in the 1960’s. She went back to work at KMart Department Store for many years. For the last 25 years she worked at the Post Office window at Circle K where she loved seeing all of her customers. Joyce adored her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. She never missed any of their events. Joyce was also a devout Catholic and attended mass weekly. Her faith was steadfast. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard, her son Randy McGuiness of Chittenden; her daughter Mary McGuiness Smith of Rutland Town and her sons Ben Smith and Ian Smith; her daughter Kristine McGuiness (John Havens) of Rutland and her son Finn McGuiness; her daughter-in-law Kristen Caliguiri of West Rutland and her daughters Maddison McGuiness and Mallory McGuiness. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Vern McGuiness in 2016. She is also survived by her sister Janice Carifio (Joseph) of West Gardiner, Maine; her brother Gary Brayton (Susan) of East Poultney; sister-in- law Debbie Brayton of East Poultney, and their children and families. She was predeceased by her brothers Vern Brayton and Mark Brayton Sr. Joyce loved all of her nieces, nephews, and cousins so very much. She was happiest when she was surrounded by all of her relatives. Throughout her life she was always ready to lend a hand and help wherever needed. She instilled these qualities along with a strong work ethic in her children and grandchildren. She and her beautiful smile will be missed beyond words. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11am at St Raphael Catholic Church in Poultney, VT. Contributions may be made to Vermont Heart Association in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701.
