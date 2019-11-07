Joyce Molinero WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Joyce Molinero, 89, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 30, 1930, in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Frances (Clark) Perry. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, John Molinero, who passed away in 2000. She was also predeceased by her two sons Neil T. Molinero and John F. Molinero. Joyce is survived by her two loving daughters Peggy Molinero Sparano and Beth Molinero; and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Grenier; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney St., Whitehall, followed by interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to the Whitehall Festival in support of the annual fireworks display, P.O. Box 222, Whitehall, NY 12887. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
