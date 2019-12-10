Joyce Parent Savage WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Joyce Parent Savage, 60, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, finally succumbing to a lifelong illness. Joyce Carolyn was born May 2, 1959, in Middlebury, a daughter of Marcel and Ruby (Crowe) Parent. She grew up in Orwell and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, Class of 1976. She attended Champlain College and then traveled the United States making friends along the way. Joyce returned home and fell in love with Andrew N. Savage. They were married on Nov. 1, 1980, in Orwell, where they made their home and raised two daughters. In 1998, they moved to White River Junction. Joyce was absolutely gregarious and loved people. She had an infectious laugh that rang like bells and a smile that would warm anyone's heart. She had a real gift for cooking and spent her life preparing wonderful meals for the elderly. She believed that love and comfort should be shared with the taste of a home-cooked meal. Joyce was so talented that she sold her recipes to Kendal at Hanover and Brookside Nursing Home, where they are still in use today. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Andrew; her daughters Corinne and April; her four sisters Janice, Margert, Shirley and Evelyn; her brother, Ronald; her two grandchildren William and Olivya; and a slew of loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, from 5-8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to Joyce's family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641.
