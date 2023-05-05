Joyce Ricard CASTLETON — The graveside service for Joyce Marie Ricard, 51, of Castleton, who died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 13,2023 in the Poultney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Castleton Fire Dept./ First Responders.
