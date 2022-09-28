Joyce Visi RUTLAND — Joyce (Merchant) Visi, 97, died at her home on September 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born on March 1, 1925 in Wallingford, Vt., the daughter of Esther (Marsh) and Roland Merchant. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Charles T. Visi, and her brother, Presly M. Merchant. After graduating from Wallingford High School’s class of 1943, Joyce attended Vermont Junior College before accepting a position at the FBI in Washington, D.C. Upon her return to Wallingford, she met and married Charlie of Proctor, Vt. Together they raised five children at 5 Thomas St. in Rutland. Joyce is survived by daughters Andrea Bove of Rutland, Vt.; Laurel Beck of Granite Bay, Ca.; Gloria (James) Elwert of Rochester, N.Y.; Cynthia Visi of Rutland, Vt.; and son, Charles E. Visi of Milton, Vt. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 3 nieces. After raising five children, Joyce spent 11 years working at the New England Telephone Company. She and Charlie retired in 1982 and became Florida snowbirds for the next 29 years. Joyce loved to entertain; she also had a competitive spirit and she and Charlie were avid bridge players, enjoying a wide circle of friends throughout their lives. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Friday Sept. 30, 2022 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A reception will follow. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VT Department of Libraries, Able Library, 60 Washington Street, Suite 2, Barre, VT 05641-4209. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
