Joyce Winship CLARENDON SPRINGS —The graveside service for Joyce Winship, 97, of Clarendon Springs, who died, July 16, 2022, will be held at 10 AM on Saturday September 3, 2022 at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford.
