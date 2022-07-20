Joyce Winship CLARENDON SPRINGS — Joyce Winship, 97, of Clarendon Springs, died Saturday, July 16, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Wallingford on May 14, 1925, the daughter of Roy and Agnes (Earle) Lafrancis. She attended Wallingford High School, graduating in 1943. She played basketball, softball, hockey and was a cheerleader. After graduation, she moved to Connecticut and was employed by Pratt and Whitney for two years. Upon returning to Vermont, she married Norvin Winship in 1945.They were married for 65 ½ years. Joyce worked briefly for True Temper and for more than 30 years at Tambrand as a machine operator and retired as a supervisor. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting and ceramics. She began playing golf in her sixties and continued into her eighties She is survived by her children, Michael (Brenda) Winship of Rutland, Monte (Kelley) Winship of Clarendon Springs and Dawn Garrapy of Athens PA., seven grandchildren, Amanda, Seth, Samuel, Jeremiah, Vanessa, Chelsea and Chad, 12 great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 2 nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers John and Frank (Chuck) and 1 sister Theresa. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vermont Association of the Blind, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.
