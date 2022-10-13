Judith A. Balch CASTLETON — Judith Ann Balch, 77 of Castleton died Tuesday morning October 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born on January 4, 1945 in Rutland the daughter of Henry R. and Earlene (Wheeler) Fitzgerald Sr. She married Clinton Edmond Balch Sr on April 6, 1964. Mrs. Balch was employed by several nursing homes as a nurse’s aide. Then she did private duty nursing and housekeeping for several local families. She enjoyed flower gardening , going to the casino, visiting family and friends, helping care for the elderly and playing cards. Survivors include her husband Clinton E. Balch Sr., a son Clinton “Jr.” E. Balch Jr (Beverly A. Fortier) all of Castleton, 2 sisters Sharon Colomb and Elizabeth Bruce, granddaughter Aimee, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a grandson Jason Allen Beayon, a sister Maureen L. Champagne, and 4 brother Henry Fitzgerald, Jr, Gary Fitzgerald, Donald Fitzgerald, Raymond Fitzgerald. Friends may call from 4pm until 7pm on Friday October 14, 2022 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
