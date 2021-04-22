Judith A. Brown RUTLAND TOWN — A Mass of Christian burial for Judith A. Brown, 77, who died April 19, 2021, will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
