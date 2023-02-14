Judith A. Dark MENDON — Judith Ann Dark, 81, of Mendon, Vermont passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Neptune, New Jersey, she attended Neptune schools and graduated from Neptune High School in 1959. She attended college at Trenton State and went on to begin her teaching career in the Neptune School system. Prior to her retirement, she taught the 4th and 5th grades at The Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Following retirement, Judy and her husband Tom relocated to Mendon, Vermont where they enjoyed skiing and gardening. Judy was an active member of the Monmouth (NJ) Ski Club and in Vermont she was an active member of her community participating on various committees and serving several terms as Justice of the Peace. She also thoroughly loved the various roles she filled at the local Rutland County Farmers‘ Market including Board of Director member, past President, coordinator as well as vendor. Judy was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas, her parents Robert and Lillian Howd, and her brothers Robert Howd Jr. and Donald Howd. Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Robert Howd (Denise) of Louisville, CO, Lisa Howd of Grand Island, FL, Linda Howd of Wall, NJ, Michael Howd of Red Lion, PA, Eric Howd (Katharyn) of Ithaca, NY, Steven Howd (Toni) of Suffolk, VA, Karen Cook (Kevin) of Middleboro, MA, and Kristina McGowan (Chris) of Salem, MA; several cousins, grandnieces and nephews; and her beloved feline companion, Cassie Cat. A visitation and brief memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Tossing Funeral Home, 39 Washington Street, Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Rutland County Farmers’ Market, 149 Boardman Hill, Road, Center Rutland, Vermont 05736 or The Rutland County Humane Society, rchsvt.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.