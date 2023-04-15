Judith A. Dark A visitation and brief memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Tossing Funeral Home, for Judith Ann Dark, who died February 8, 2023. The Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman, pastor of the United Methodist Church, will officiate.
