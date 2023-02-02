Judith A. Hallett LAND O LAKES, FL — Judith Ann Hallett, 64, of Land O Lakes, Florida, passed away on January 26th, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born on July 19th, 1958, to Warren and Anita McCullough in Proctor, Vermont. In 1976, Judy graduated from Proctor High School and went on to study nursing at Castleton State College. After graduating with a degree in nursing, she began working at Rutland Regional Medical Center which kick started a long career as a registered nurse in hospitals and public health organizations in New York and Florida. In 2009, she met her husband, Walter Hallett, in Plattsburgh, New York, while they were working at Plattsburgh State University. They moved to Florida shortly after, were married in 2011 and have enjoyed life in Florida ever since. Judy enjoyed many of the hobbies the warmer weather had to offer. She loved playing golf, bocce, and relaxing by the pool. She made great friends everywhere she went and will be missed by many. After a nearly 40 year career in nursing, Judy retired from Gulfside Hospice where she was well respected by those around her and adored by the patients and families she helped over the years. She is survived by her two children Sarah Gecha and Kevin Gecha; Kevin’s wife Casey; and their daughter Rylie. She is also survived by her husband Walt; his two sons Bryan and Tim Hallett; along with their families; her mother Anita McCullough; and three sisters Debbie McCullough, Doreen McCullough, and Susan Kirwin. She was predeceased by her father Warren McCullough. Her family will be holding a private ceremony in her home state of Vermont at a later date.
