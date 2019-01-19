Judith A. "Judy" (Robinson) Reed MANCHESTER, CT. — Judith “Judy” A. (Robinson) Reed, 75, of Manchester, CT, formerly of Burlington and Waterbury, VT, passed away at home after a courageous twelve year battle with cancer on Thursday, December 20, 2018 with her daughter and cherished cats by her side. Judy was born and raised in Springfield, VT, daughter of G. Louise (Campbell) Robinson of Springfield, Vermont and the late Kenneth J. Robinson. Judy was a 1961 graduate of Springfield High School and went onto University of New Hampshire and Trinity College. She retired in 2011 from Napoli Group in Essex Junction, VT. Upon retirement, she relocated to Manchester, CT to live with her daughter. Judy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous roles, touching many lives. She enjoyed music, cooking and genealogy. She was very proud of her ancestry dating back to the Mayflower and American Revolution. She was a big animal lover who enjoyed her many cats throughout the years, especially Midnight who remained by her side to the end. Judy is survived by her two children, Kimberly A. Reed, of Manchester, CT and Cornelius “Bud” Aaron Fellows Reed and Lanette, of White Rock, NM; and her granddaughter Nakota Reed, of NM. She is also survived by her mother Louise Robinson of Springfield, VT, and her two sisters, Kendra Underwood of Charlton City, MA and Cathy Honeywell, of Springfield, VT. She was predeceased by her father Kenneth. The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Stacy Nerenstone and Dr. Timothy Boyd of the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, to neighbors Roseann Elkins and Marc Duisenberg, and to the members of the Manchester Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their love and care throughout her illness. Services for Judy will be held in the spring in Springfield, VT at the family’s convenience. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of her arrangements. Donations in her name may be made to Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
