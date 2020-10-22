Judith Ann Moulton RUTLAND TOWN — Judith Ann Moulton, 76, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Bennington, the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Nacy) Merrow. She grew up in Danby. Mrs. Moulton was employed by Rutland Regional Medical Center and then by Walmart for several years as a customer service manager until her retirement. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and with her husband, Kenneth, owned and operated Satsuma Raceway, a dirt racetrack in Florida. She also enjoyed playing bingo and Facebook games. Survivors include three daughters, Kerrie Murray of Hampton, New York, Kendra Waldren of Poultney, Cheralynn Vandenburgh of Mount Tabor; a son, Michael Roberts of St. Albans; two sisters, Bonnie Haubrich and Robin Atwood; a brother, Donald Merrow; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; eight nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Vandenburgh, in 1995; a son, John Roberts, in 1995; and a brother, Robert Merrow. There will be no public calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on Lake Bomoseen at the Green Dump, 1499 Creek Road, Castleton, VT 05735. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
