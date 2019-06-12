Judith Balch FAIR HAVEN — Judith Balch, 81, of Fair Haven, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on June 9, 2019. Judith was born April 14, 1938 in Rutland. Judi attended business school in Washington. She worked for the Vermont Marble Exhibit in Proctor and then The Wheel Inn in Benson. Judi loved being with her family and greatly enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She was predeceased by her father, Earl Pearsons, mother, Betty Manning Pearsons and her brother Ralph Pearsons. She is survived by her husband, Dewey George Balch of Fair Haven; her son Eric Lever and wife Leslie of Ludlow; her daughters Debbie and Karen Lever, both of Rutland and her son Mark Lever of Rutland; step sons George Balch and Tim Balch, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild. Calling hours will be held at The Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019. All arrangements are under the care of The Durfee Funeral Home.
