Judith Bennett Leffler SEATTLE, Wash. — Judith Ann Bennett Leffler, 63, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, in Duvall, Washington. She was born May 3, 1957, in Burlington, Vermont, the third child and second daughter of Alexander W. Bennett and Janet (Killary) Bennett. Having lived in Malone, New York, for 10 years, she moved with her family to Springfield, Vermont, and graduated from Springfield High School. Graduating from the University of Vermont in 1979 with a degree in medical technology, she moved to Kansas City for a year to work and then back to Mary Fletcher Hospital for a couple of years. She moved to Seattle where she met and married her husband, Terry, first working at Puget Sound Blood Bank as a technologist servicing blood needs over the northwest region of the U.S. In time, she became more involved in supporting the IT side of the business and was a valued member of the staff until her early retirement due to illness. Judy was the artistic one of the siblings. She designed and planted a wonderful garden complete with fish pond and butterfly garden; as well as working with glass; her creations decorative as well as functional; and crocheting blankets for each of her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband, Terry; three sisters, Sandra (Ken) MacDonald, Jane (Mike) Sobieski, Margaret Heins; and one brother, Alexander (Marie) Bennett; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later in the year. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
