Judith C. Brown RUTLAND — Judith C. Brown, 92, of Rutland, VT died July 14, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following an unexpected hemorrhage. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland A Funeral service will be at St Peters Catholic Church in Rutland on Friday. July 22nd at 11 am followed by burial at the East Clarendon Cemetary on Airport Rd. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Rutland Herald.
