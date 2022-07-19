Judith C. Brown RUTLAND — Judith C. Brown, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at RRMC in Rutland VT. She was attended with love by many of her family members during the 8 hours between her brain hemorrhage and her peaceful passing and journey to Our Lord. Judy was born on May 6th, 1930, in Derby Line, VT, the first of five daughters, to Raoul and Leona (Chaloux) Gratton. They built their farm in Randolph Center, where they worked, prayed, lived and loved. Judy’s many extended Chaloux and Gratton family members were the colorful characters in the lively and entertaining stories she loved to share. On December 2nd, 1950, Judy married her cherished, handsome Edward Brown at Sts. Donation and Rogation Catholic Church in Randolph, VT. The happy couple welcomed their first son, Charles, and daughter, Carol, in Randolph and their son, Craig, in Burlington. They settled in Rutland in 1956. Judy worked a number of jobs, while raising a family, from Ames, The Factory Outlet, Kings, and W T Grant to Rutland Plywood and Beverly Manor, until finding her career path at GE. Here, she made many friends and relished time spent with colleagues. In 1976, Judy lost her dear husband to heart problems. She led a lively, spirited life, kept up family ties, friendships and enjoyed travel on bus tours. She was an avid gardener and knitted or crocheted dozens and dozens of blankets and afghans, booties and hats, for family, friends, and the newborns at the hospital. She is already missed by many. Most of all, Judy was a dedicated daughter, sister, niece, cousin, wife, Aunt, Mom, and Grammy. She was a soulful listener, loving and caring deeply for each family member. Generous, wise and fun, she kept us all in good spirits with her laughter, storytelling and heartwarming jokes. With sharp wit, she called it like she saw it, and with many souls in her excellent memory, she sent thousands of greeting cards! Judy was pre-deceased by her parents and husband, her sisters: Teresa Grattan, Dorothy Cassidy Lambeosis, and Florence Eells, and her son Craig Brown. She is survived by her sister Emma Larmie, in Randolph, her son Charles, and wife Alice, in Rutland, and her daughter, Carol Duprey, in Rutland. Her beloved grandchildren, and adored great grands are: Rose, Craig, Ben (and wife Abigail with great grand Maisie), Joseph, Theresa (and husband Ryan Cheak with great grand Cosmo), Michael, Judy, Catherine (and husband Exel Lombardo), Brigid (and husband Phillip Kibler with great grands Declan, Leana, and little one on the way), Carrianne (and husband James Knight, with great grands Jenna, Rebecka, and Lyndsay), Cynthia, and Kristen (and husband Eric Baker, with great grands Drake, Delcie and Dawson). Mrs. Judith C. Brown's wake will be at Clifford's Funeral Home in Rutland, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday July 22nd, 2022, followed by the funeral at St. Peters Church in Rutland, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at East Clarendon Cemetery on Airport Road, across from the airport. Reception will follow.
