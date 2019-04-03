Judith E. (Carrara) Gould SHREWSBURY — Judy Gould, age 79, passed away in the early hours of Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home in Shrewsbury. She had battled cancer for the last few months and died peacefully in the care of her husband, Bob, and Hospice. She was born on April 25, 1939, at Rutland Hospital, to Bennie and Birdelle Carrara. She grew up in Shrewsbury with her younger brothers, Herb and Duane, and attended Rutland High School, graduating in 1957. On Feb. 3, 1963, she married Robert C. Gould, of North Clarendon. She lived with her parents while Bob completed his Navy service and until they were able to build a house of their own in Shrewsbury where they lived for the rest of their 55 years together. Many knew Judy as an artist, accomplished in oil, watercolor and other paint mediums. With a recognizable, engaging style, her paintings depicting Vermont landscapes were admired in local commercial establishments: The Chaffee Art Center, where she was an artist member; in galleries in Killington, Manchester and Waitsfield; and at Hawk Mountain Resort. She studied with a group of professional artists in Rockport, Massachusetts, for several months and continued to develop her style in workshops and on her own. She and Bob travelled to art shows throughout New England to display and sell her work. Judy was also a patient, enthusiastic teacher, happy to pass along her love of painting. Those who attended Art in the Park in Rutland knew exactly where to find her tent. Visitors gravitated to see her and Bob, view her new paintings and prints of familiar favorites. Her paintings can be found all over the U.S. and in many countries as far flung as Saudi Arabia. Judy was also passionate about writing. Encouraged by Yvonne Daley, she attended her workshops, took courses at College of St. Joseph and CCV, and participated in seminars and writing groups. She found a home in a local writing group where she wrote stories about life in rural Vermont. She worked diligently on a memoir detailing life in Shrewsbury in the '40s, including when electricity first arrived, and vignettes of her childhood in a large extended family. One such story was published in “As We Were, a Collection Written by The Gables and Friends Memoir Group.” Whatever the subject, she infused her work with humanity and humor. Judy was a tenderhearted animal lover. At one time, she and Bob had a dog and four cats and some wild “friends.” She loved observing nature and enjoyed the rhythm of the seasons, themes that inspired her painting and writing throughout her career. Her artist’s voice and expression will be missed, as well as her infectious laugh and warm heart. Predeceased by her parents, Judy is survived by her husband, Bob; brothers Herb (his wife, Karen) and Duane Carrara; several cousins, devoted nieces, nephews and their children; and many friends. A memorial service for Judy will be held later in the spring. Donations in her memory can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.