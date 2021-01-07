Judith Edmunds RUTLAND — Judith “Judy” Edmunds, 80, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1940, in Rutland, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Jewell) Patch. She graduated from Wallingford High School. Ms. Edmunds was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, cooking, walking and pets. Survivors include six children, Brian Campton of Clarendon, Richard Patch of East Wallingford, Diana Brace of Burlington, Darlene Davine of Rutland, Michelle Miller of White River Junction, Debbie Davidson of New Hampshire; two brothers, David Patch of West Rutland, Marvin Patch of Mount Holly; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
