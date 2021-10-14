Judith H. Swartz RUTLAND — Judith H. Swartz, 83, passed away peacefully of Parkinson’s on Oct. 11, 2021, at her residence, Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland. She was born in Liverpool, New York, April 13, 1938, the daughter of Gustaf and Antoinette (Bittel) Hackbarth. Judy was a graduate of Cortland State University of New York. She was a homemaker, Girl Scout leader, and an employee of varied occupations throughout her life. Judy lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Taunton, Massachusetts. She enjoyed traveling, camping, canoeing and cats. Judy is survived by her longtime companion, Louise Ready; two daughters, Randi Ray, of Pittsford, and Sandi Swartz, of North Clarendon; her father, Richard R. Swartz, of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Zachary Bletz, Alexandra Champine and JoAnna Ray; and five siblings, William Good, Richard Good, Gary Good, Cynthia Good and Gregory Good. Local arrangements are with Clifford Funeral Home. A burial service will take place in Liverpool, New York, at a later date. We would like any memorial contributions to be made to Meadows at East Mountain, special care unit.
