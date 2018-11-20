Judith M. Condon BELLOWS FALLS - Judith M. Condon, 80, of Green Street, passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Judith was born on April 29, 1938, the daughter of Albert and Leila (Mooney) Freeman. She earned an associate degree from Dean State College in Franklin, MA, and worked as a seamstress. She was well-known in Bellows Falls for her alterations and repairing clothing. She was a communicant of St. Charles Church. Judie loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a great cook and also enjoyed knitting and reading. On Sept. 9, 1957, she married Laurence Condon who predeceased her. Surviving are her children Mary Hughes & husband Dan, of St. Johnsbury, Philip Condon, of Boerne, TX, David Condon & wife Tonia Erickson, of West Rutland, VT, Brian Condon & wife Melanie, of Brattleboro, VT, and Mark Condon & wife Dalila, of Bellows Falls; her brother, Thomas Freeman, and sister, Kathleen Polizzi; her grandchildren Meghan Garvey & husband Brian, Caitlin Hughes, Michael Condon, Brendan Hughes and Ryan Condon; and great-grandchildren Aidan and Emma Garvey. There will be calling hours 4–6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, VT. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls with burial to follow in the St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.