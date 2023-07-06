Judith Meacham Lawry SHREWSBURY — Judith “Judie” Meacham Lawry passed away on June 26, 2023, at the Avalon Health Care Center in Mystic, CT after an unexpected battle with a degenerative motor neuron disease. She was 79 years old. Throughout her final months, days, and last moments, she was supported by and surrounded by loved ones. Judie was born in Middlebury, VT on February 10, 1944, the daughter and only child of Ralph James Meacham and Marion Margaretta Frasier. At the age of 5, Judie moved in to live with her aunt, Agnes Jackson, where her cousin Ann used to pull her and her cousin George around together lovingly in the “old red sled”. Judie’s mother Marion passed away in 1950, and she was raised thereafter by her grandmother, Mina Frasier Munger. Her father Ralph passed away some time later in 1971. Judie graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in Fair Haven, VT, always on the honor roll; she received her Associates of Arts from Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT in 1964; and her Bachelor of Science from Castleton State College in 1966. After receiving her degrees, Judie passionately applied herself to teaching for 39 years at both the Fair Haven Grade School and the Clarendon Elementary School, positively impacting the lives of countless children and coworkers. She treated everyone with compassion, kindness, forgiveness, and patience, which helped to grow and sustain many beautiful and lasting friendships. She was endlessly curious and had a deep love of learning that lasted her entire life. Judie was introduced to Arthur Otis Lawry by her cousin George, when they were both named Godparents at his daughter Stephanie’s christening. Judie and Arthur hit it off, and it quickly became clear that she had met the love of her life and her true soulmate. They were married on September 3, 1977, and moved to a house in Shrewsbury, VT where they had three sons and spent many wonderful years together until Arthur passed away after a short illness on July 16, 1994. Following Arthur’s passing, Judie remained unmarried, deeply cherishing the time spent and memories made with him. She was a strong, independent, loving, and intelligent woman and she poured her heart, time, and effort into continuing to raise her sons by herself. Judie knew how to enjoy the little things in life. After her retirement from teaching in 2013, she took a lot of pleasure from hearing about the adventures of her sons and their families, including her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed birdwatching, relaxing with her cats Bernie and Michael, doing her crossword puzzles, and she could give us all a run for our money at Jeopardy. In 2017 Judie bravely fought and won a battle against cancer. Despite this, and several other hardships throughout her life, she never lost her positive spirit, her genuine optimism, her sense of humor, or her infectious smile. She was an inspiration to us all. She will be missed. Judie was predeceased by her husband Arthur, her mother Marion, and her father Ralph; she is survived by her children Arthur (Pita), Daniel (Sandra), and Tristan (Allison); her beautiful grandchildren Eli, Nina, Gerard, Colin, Lucas, Brock, and Winry.; her cousins Ann and George (Carolyn); as well as numerous other family members, friends, and neighbors who cherished her. A funeral service will be held at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, VT on July 6, 2023, at 12pm, with visitation hours preceding the service from 10am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association (https://www.als.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.