Judith N. Munger BENSON - Judith N. Munger, 87, of Benson, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, with her daughters by her side. She was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Benson, the daughter of Loren and Mabelle (Brown) Noble. Judy married Creighton E. Munger on May 17, 1951. Together, they owned a dairy farm in Benson for many years. The Stage Road of Benson was always home in her heart. She was the town clerk of Benson for 39 years, retiring in 1995. Judy very much enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, and she could still play a mean game of rummy. Judy and Creighton had four children, Kim, Kelly, Clark and Kerry. Survivors include her daughter, Kim Peer and husband Michael, of Rutland, and daughter, Kelly Munger, of Middlebury; three grandchildren Shawn, Stephen and Anna, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Creighton (1997); sons Clark (1955) and Kerry (2009); a brother, Roger Noble; and three sisters Susan Musgrove, Mary Jane Washburn and Bethia Munger. The family is planning a service to be held in the Spring. In Judy’s memory, donations may be made to the Benson Volunteer Fire Department or the Town of Benson Cemetery, both at P.O. Box 163, Benson VT 05731.
