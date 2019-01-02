Judith P. Sargent rites CHITTENDEN — The funeral service for Judith Porter Sargent, 78, who died Dec. 27, 2018, was held Monday, Dec. 31, at Barstow Elementary School in Chittenden. Pastor David Smith officiated. Vocalists were Stephen Briggs and the Misko Children. A reception followed in the school auditorium. Burial will be at a later date in Horton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Chittenden Historical Society, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; or American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
