Judith (Pritchard) Brown CLARENDON — Judith A. (Pritchard) Brown, 77, daughter of Carl and Irene Beashau, passed away at her home in Clarendon, Vermont, on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Francis Pritchard; and survived by her loving spouse, Wayne Brown. Judith loved her family fiercely, enjoyed music festivals and collecting antiques. She will be greatly missed by her three children and her beloved grandchildren; son, Charles Francis Pritchard Jr., wife Bonnie Pritchard and their children, Madeline, Lillian and Lincoln; son, Carl Thomas Pritchard and his children, Samantha and Evan; and daughter, Julie Schoengarth, husband Russell Schoengarth and their children, Brooke, Hannah, Russell and Gage. If given one word to describe the matriarch of the Pritchard family, her loved ones would describe her as loveable, generous, strong, passionate and determined. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
