Judith R. Gough QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Judith R. Gough, 75, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace, with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Allen Peria and Katherine Garfield Peria. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Gough; and sister, Marilyn Peria Hardy. Judy was born and raised in Ticonderoga where she was very active in her church and had a strong faith. She enjoyed being a homemaker and also worked in direct sales doing home parties for several years. She later moved to Queensbury with her husband to be closer to her children. Judy's passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had several hobbies, including shopping, fashion and keeping a tidy home. She is survived by her three daughters, Wanda Baarman (Rick), Holland, Michigan, Wendy Harrington (Marty), Queensbury, New York, and Bethany Huestis (Michael), Charlton, New York; brothers, Daniel Peria, Minnesota, and the Rev. Timothy Peria (Joy), Ohio; sister, Nancy Gibbard (Thomas), Vermont; grandchildren, Alyssa Utter (Brent) and Jessica Chiv, Jacob Harrington (Megan) and Jenna Harrington, Mauranda Comley (Dale) and Justin Huestis (Aubrey); and five great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Beckett, Abram, Jaxson and Bodhi. Nephews, nieces and cousins also survive her. No services at this time; a celebration of Judy's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in the form of donations to The Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.