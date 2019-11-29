Judith R. "Judi" Ward POULTNEY — Judith R. "Judi" Ward, 78, died Nov. 21, 2019, after a short illness. She was born Oct. 23, 1941, in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of Bertha (Rubinstein) and Louis Shapiro. She attended the University of Connecticut where she enjoyed putting on theater productions. She married David Millson; they raised two children and later divorced. She next married Ethan Ward. In New Hampshire, Mrs. Ward was employed as a systems analyst for an insurance company. She enjoyed being a player, teacher and director at area bridge clubs. Survivors include her husband; a brother, Dr. Stuart Shapiro, of Buffalo, New York; a son, Kenneth, of Martinez, California; four grandsons; and many cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie, in 1988. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society; or VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region.
