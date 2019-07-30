Judith Ryan Pray Perham RUTLAND — Judith Ryan Pray Perham, 63, of Rutland, passed away Sunday, July 28. Judy was the daughter of Edward and Marian Pray. Judy was born in Rutland, Vermont. She graduated from Rutland High School. Judy lived most of her life in Rutland, with brief residences in Bennington and New Hampshire. Judy had a variety of jobs during her working career. She recently retired from a 20-plus year position at Price Chopper in West Rutland. Her passions were golf, gardening, fishing, kayaking, playing cards and socializing with friends. Judy had a long-time presence at the American Legion and VFW organizations, continuing the legacy that her father began. She will be greatly missed by her family and the Rutland community. She leaves behind four sisters; Lorraine Riehman and husband Rick of Escondido, Califorinia, Barbara Pray of South Burlington, Christine Pray of Colchester, Martha Musto and husband David of Skillman, New Jersey, and nephews and niece Marco, Paolo, Dante and Carla Musto. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marlene Finger and Bonnie Parker, who assisted in her care and helping to fulfill Judy’s final wishes. A memorial celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers the family requests that gifts be made to Susan G. Komen organization or the American Cancer Society in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. Rutland, VT 05701.
