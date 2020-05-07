Judith W. Johnston RUTLAND — Judy Johnston, formerly of Rutland, died April 10, 2020, in Concord, New Hampshire, of natural causes. She was born and raised in the Rutland area, spending the last 14 years living in Deerfield, New Hampshire. She worked for many years in the insurance industry and also at the Rutland Housing Authority. Judy was a longtime member of the Rutland Alliance Church, fulfilling many responsibilities there. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Donna; and also two brothers, David and Ronald. Judy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward; a son, Jim and wife Terri; a granddaughter, Heidi and husband Brad; also another brother, Arthur, and a sister, Ruth. There will be no calling hours or services. Donations can be made to an animal rescue league of one's choice or The Christian and Missionary Alliance missionary fund at im@cmalliance.org.
