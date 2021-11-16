Judith W. Webster CLARENDON — Judith “Judy” W. Webster, 83, of Clarendon, died Sunday evening, Nov. 14, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. She was born on Dec. 8, 1937, in Rutland, the daughter of Reginald C. and Lahja “Lottie” (Munukka) Wilson. Mrs. Webster graduated from the Rutland High School in 1955. She married Clayton Nelson Webster Sr. in 1956. They bought the East Clarendon Grocery store in 1969 that she continued to operate following her husband’s death until she retired in 2013. She had been a longtime member of East Clarendon Cemetery Association and served many years as the treasurer; a member Shrewsbury Community Church; a member of Rutland Rotary South becoming the first lady president in 1992-1993; a member of the Vermont Grocers Association; and served on their board; also, in her younger years, she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Survivors include three daughters, Karen Webster, of Shrewsbury, Bonnie Wood, of Wallingford, and Diane Graves, of New Bern, North Carolina; a son, Clayton “Jay” Webster Jr., of North Clarendon; two sisters, Linnea Colburn and Rebecca Wilson, both of Clarendon; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Nelson Webster Sr., on May 22, 1976, a brother, Reginald C. Wilson Jr., on April 5, 2003. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in the East Clarendon Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff on the 3rd floor of the Pines and 5th floor of Rutland Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion they gave. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
