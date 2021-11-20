Judith W. Webster CLARENDON — The graveside service for Judith “Judy” W. Webster, 83, who died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, was held Thursday, Nov. 18, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Wendy Savery officiated. Wanda Woods was the vocalist and Glen Woods was the guitarist. Bearers were Shawn Wortman, Rob Rone, Chandler Prescott, Kyle Webster, Leo and Tyler Wood. A celebration of life followed at the Elks Club. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
