Judy D. Placey PROCTOR — Judy D. Placey, 72, of Proctor, Vermont, died peacefully Feb. 9, 2021, in her home on West Street, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. Judy was the youngest of three daughters, born Jan. 8, 1949, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to Ralph and Arlena Placey. Growing up in St. Johnsbury Center and later, on the family farm on Stark Fire District Road, Judy was a friend to all creatures and was known to adopt any and every stray while growing up on the farm. She eventually had two horses of her own at the family farm. Judy attended the St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1967, and University of Vermont briefly before settling with her husband, Arthur, and their son, Kent, in Brattleboro, Vermont, in 1968. In 1976, they moved to Dummerston, Vermont, where she would spend the next 45 years. Judy was an accomplished dental assistant for her entire career, working in practices for Eric Barradale, Dick Herbert, Jeff Wallace, Peter Able, Lou Beaudette and finishing her career at New England Endodontics & Implantology in Keene, New Hampshire. In 1990, Judy returned to her farm roots when she acquired her horse, Fawn Ledge Monroe. She embarked on years of competitive training, becoming an accomplished competitor in dressage and marathon events throughout New England, compiling first place and championships ribbons. Later, Judy worked with other competitors, ultimately qualifying for national marathon competition. After her retirement, she spent most of her time with her partner, Bruce Carrington, and doting on her grandson every summer. When not riding her beloved Morgan, Judy enjoyed traveling with friends. She made trips across the United States and several annual trips to Mexico, culminating in a trip to Spain during her retirement. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Carrington; her son, Kent Reynolds, his wife, Shana, and grandsons Joseph Reynolds and Chase Joubert, all of West Warwick, Rhode Island; as well as her sisters, Lynda Colton of Pittsfield and Diane Placey of Bethel, Vermont. There are no calling hours and a graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor at a later date. Contributions in Judy’s memory can be made to the Windham County Humane Society WCHS, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302. https://windhamcountyhumane.org/
