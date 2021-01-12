Judy I. Trombley BENNINGTON — Judy I. Trombley, 81, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by family, following a brief illness. She was born in Danby, the daughter of Albert and Marion (Stone) Teer. She attended Wallingford High School before attaining her Licensed Practical Nursing degree at the Putnam School of Nursing in Bennington. On June 18, 1960, she married Arthur S. Trombley. Ms. Trombley worked for over 30 years at Putnam Memorial Hospital/Southwestern Vermont Medical Center before retiring to Home Health Care for about 10 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, making crafts, as well as baking apple pies, cookies, and making Jello Jigglers. Survivors include her son, Edward of Bennington; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary King of North Clarendon, Linda Hooker of Wallingford, Marty Crilly of Rutland, Walter Teer of Danby, Susan Martell of White Creek, New York. She was predeceased by her son, Mark; and siblings, Etta Jackson, Robert, Frank Sr., Joseph Sr. and Peter Teer. A private gathering will be held at a later date in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby. Memorial contributions may be made to Bennington Area Hospice or Bennington Cancer Crusaders, in care of Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
