Judy L. Carlson CASTLETON — Judy L. Carlson, 58, died Nov. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 9, 1963, daughter of Gustafson and Claudia (Lewis) Carlson. Judy was employed by Metromail Corp. Surviving are her husband, Clayton “Jim” Wortman, of Castleton; her mother, Claudia Wortman, of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, John Wortman, of Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Lori Bailey, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; an aunt and an uncle. She was predeceased by her father. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family, in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
