Julia E. Bishop CASTLETON — Julia Elvira Bishop 94, died Saturday afternoon June 3, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center A Memorial service will be held on Thursday June 8, 2023 at 11 A.M. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., located at 1939 Main Street, Castleton. To view the complete obituary please visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
