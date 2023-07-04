Julia H. Betit BENNINGTON — Julia H. Betit, 86, widow of Louis Betit, a longtime resident of Bennington, VT and more recently of Niskayuna, NY, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Schenectady, NY. Friends may call at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church, Main Street, Bennington, VT on Thursday, July 6, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
