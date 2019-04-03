Julia J. Redington RUTLAND — Julia J. Redington, 86, passed peacefully March 29, 2019, at Our House Outback. She was born in Salisbury, April 6, 1932, daughter of William M. and Mary (Waterhouse) Edgerton. Julia was employed over the years at Beverly Manor, Eden Park, True Temper, General Electric Co. and Rutland West Neighborhood Services. She attended Grace Congregational Church. Surviving are two sons Michael Redington, of Taftsville, Richard Redington, of Rutland; two daughters Paula Patorti, of Castleton, and Nanci McGuire, of North Clarendon; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; many adored nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Cecelia Oakman, Elmer “Buddy” Edgerton, Virginia “Ginny” Morgan, Ramona “Tootsie” Mills and Margaret “Peggy” Derby. A funeral service will be held at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. There will be no calling hours. She loved family, music, theater, birdwatching and swimming. She proudly served on a diversion board, was a member of the Ballbusters and Halfmooners and sang with the Young at Heart senior choir. She loved her years growing up on the lake at Waterhouse’s. In lieu of donations, we would ask that you hug someone you love everyday. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.