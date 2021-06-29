Julia M. Dorsey CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. — Julia M. Dorsey, age 74, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Chestertown, New York. Julia was born in Highland Falls, New York, on March 18, 1947. She was the daughter of William and Martha (Parry) Michel. She grew up in Highland Falls, New York, where she received her early education and graduated from Highland Falls (New York) High School, class of 1965. She furthered her education at Lyndon State. She had worked as a secretary, for the chaplain at West Point Military Academy for several years. Oct. 21, 1978, she married James P. Dorsey Sr. in West Point, New York. Following their retirement, in 1990, they moved to Sudbury, Vermont. Mr. Dorsey predeceased her March 25, 2016. Julia liked to refer to herself as a domestic engineer. She loved flowers, as her parents were deeply involved in the floral business in Highland Falls, New York. She was a member of Brandon Congregational Church, where she had been active in many church affairs. Being a mother was her priority. Her family was her life. Her knowledge of birds was amazing. She is survived by three daughters, Kelli D. Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, Julianna M. Gibson, of Chestertown, New York, with whom she made her home, Johanna M. Dorsey, of Poultney; four sons, Parker A. Dorsey, of Pittston, Pennsylvania, Daniel L. Dorsey, of Cummings, Georgia, James P. Dorsey Jr., of Sudbury, and William B. Dorsey, of Crossville, Tennessee; one brother, Thomas W. Michel, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her sister, Jane Banks, of Crested Butte, Colorado. Ten grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow, in the family lot, in Pine Hill Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church hall, for a time of remembrance. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to: Brandon Congregational Church, P.O. Box 97, Brandon, VT 05733; or to the Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.