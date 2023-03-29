Julia M. Lathrop Bristol — Julia M. Lathrop (“Julz”) 52, passed away Wednesday at home on March 22, 2023 in Bristol, VT. Born in Rutland, VT January 9, 1971 the daughter of James Mailhiot Sr. and Clara (Phelps) Mailhiot. Julia fought ovarian cancer for 8 years with such courage and dignity that she gave hope to other cancer patients for a much longer survival rate. Julie loved gambling, gardening and cooking for her family. She had a talent for crafts, sewing, and computers. She enjoyed playing jokes on her aunt Sheila Jones and cousin Melody Shaw. She also loved camping, boating, bonfires, and riding in her slingshot, but most of all she loved her fur grandbabies Jax and JoJo. Julia adored her chickens and Bengal Cats. Julia was strong to the end. She was a pillar of strength for our family, and will be missed beyond words. She was our rock, she was our everything, and she gave so much helping others. Julie worked previously for Martins, Freeman Jewelers and Tuttle Law Print, Inc. as prepress supervisor all located in Rutland. She attended Rutland Town School, Mill River Union High School, and she graduated Sumna Cum Laude from the College of St. Joseph. Julia is survived by her parents, James and Clara Mailhiot of Rutland, VT; her husband Thomas Lathrop of Bristol, VT; her son Addison King of Rutland, VT; and Tom’s children; sister Michele Mailhiot of Rutland, VT; brother James Mailhiot Jr. of Rutland, VT; a nephew John Duggan; niece Samantha Townsend; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her casino buddy Amy Sue Sylvia. Predeceased by a brother Michael Phelps of Rutland, VT. The family would like to express their deep appreciation and love to all the staff at Addison County Home Health & Hospice for their love and care of Julia. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be at a later date (Bonfire) per Julie’s wishes. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
