Julian Miana GLENMONT, N.Y. -- Julian Miana, 96, of Glenmont, NY, formerly of Barre died June 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Mercy life Center Nursing Home in Guilderland NY. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home.
