Julie A. Levesque RUTLAND — Julie A. Levesque, 57, of Rutland, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness due to pancreatic cancer. She was born on July 12, 1964, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward N. and Myra (Euber) Munger. Mrs. Levesque graduated from the Rutland High School in 1982. She married Kevin J. Levesque on Aug. 19, 1995, in Fair Haven. Mrs. Levesque was a self-taught legal secretary and for over the last 20 years, she was employed by the law firm of Anderson and Eaton. She enjoyed her time working for them because they were great employers. She enjoyed taking trips to Maine, reading, her cats, the ocean and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Kevin Levesque, a son, Brandon Levesque, her parents, Edward and Myra Munger, all of Rutland; two sisters, Debbie Munger, of Rutland, and Donna Chamberlain, of Rhode Island; two brothers, Gerald Munger and Jamie Munger, both of Rutland; several nieces and nephews A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
