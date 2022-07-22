Julie Ann Dunn MARLTON, NJ — Julie Ann Dunn (nee Lawrence), of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022. Born in Rutland, Vermont, she was 59 years old. Julie was the beloved wife of William (Bill) F. Dunn; cherished mother of Michael William and Christopher Ryan; loving daughter of Bernard and Louise (nee Cioffi) Lawrence; dear sister of Susan Lawrence, Mary Rose Ferrell (Steve), and Steven Lawrence (Cathy) and sister-in-law to Thomas Dunn (Cathy). Julie is survived by many extended family members and friends who will miss her tremendously. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Julie’s Celebration of Life and Mass at Christ The King Church at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13th, 66 South Main Street, Rutland, Vt 05701. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery 128 Convent Ave, Rutland VT immediately following the services. Another gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday at Julie’s brother’s residence, 460 Moonshine Lane, Shrewsbury, Vt 05738 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
