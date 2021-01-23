Julie M. Herlihy RUTLAND — Julie M. Herlihy passed away suddenly at her home on Jan. 21, 2021, of natural causes. She was born March 9, 1951, in Beverly, Massachusetts, the daughter of J. Walter Herlihy and Kathryn Drislane Herlihy. Julie was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trinity College. She spent her career in banking, retiring in 2012. During her retirement years, she worked in the retail shops at Killington, where she enjoyed many friendships. She was a lifelong skier and enjoyed reading, cooking, walking, and was a participant in many area exercise classes. She especially enjoyed her network of gal pals and their frequent gatherings. She was predeceased by her parents; and is survived by a brother, James Herlihy, and sister-in-law Ann Herlihy of Rutland Town; her nieces, Kate Bosnich and Kara Young; as well as her stepmother, Helen Herlihy; and stepbrothers Stephen Lozen and Thomas Lozen. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in the spring. There will be no calling hours.
