Juliette I. Pivin RUTLAND — Juliette I. Pivin, 84, died Oct. 18, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Berlin, New Hampshire, the daughter of Alcide and Albina (Leveille) Gagnon. Mrs. Pivin was a secretary at Howe Scale Co. and Don Adams Insurance Co. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Survivors include her husband, Arthur L. Pivin, of Rutland; three children Ronald Pivin, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Rita Kelley, of Rutland, and Rachel Thibault, of Hinesburg; two brothers Leo Gagnon, of Gorham, New Hampshire, and Fernand Gagnon, of Millington, Tennessee; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by two sisters Dora Salvas and Rita Robichaud. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Christ the King Church. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
