June Dorion RUTLAND — June Hoffman Dorion, 100 years old, died peacefully Friday January 20th at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, VT after a brief illness. June was born on June 2, 1922, in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Christina (nee Gallik) and William Hoffman. June was graduated, Salutatorian of her class, from Hunter College High School in New York City. She received her Bachelor of Arts in 1943 from the University of Vermont where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board. She later received her Master’s Degree in French from the Ecole Françoise of Middlebury College. June married her husband Walter “Red” Dorion on February 19, 1944, when he was in the United States Army stationed on Staten Island, NY. She worked four years for the Equitable Life Assurance Society of America while Red served overseas in World War II. In 1946 they returned to Vermont to teach at Fair Haven High School. June taught several years at Fair Haven High School before joining the Faculty at Castleton University where she taught French and served as Head of the Language Department. She retired in 1977 as Professor Emeritus. Post retirement, June continued to teach brief assignments at Fair Haven Union High School, Poultney High School, the College of St Joesph and as an adjunct Professor at Castleton. June was loved and cherished by many of her former students right up until her passing. She received countless cards, phone calls, and visits from numerous students over the many years post retirement. She had a keen memory right up until the end and never forgot one of her students. In 1985 June was elected a Lister in the Town of Fair Haven and retained that position, except for a short period of time, until her retirement in 2006. She served as President of the Association of French Teachers in the State of Vermont, was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Fair Haven Art Club (30 years) and the Castleton Women’s Club (4 years). She volunteered at Rutland Regional Medical Center for several years. June was a communicant of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven and served on the Parish Council where she initiated a Parish Newsletter. Up until her death, she served as Secretary of the class of 1943 at UVM. She faithfully submitted her column to the Vermont Quarterly for 79 years. June was an avid tournament Bridge player and attained the rank of Gold Life Master in 2007 and later attained the Sapphire distinguish. Throughout her playing years she developed several strong friendships that she cherished deeply. Due to declining health over the past few years, she was unable to compete in Tournaments, however, enjoyed playing daily on her iPad against the robots. She remained competitive as ever and enjoyed having a solid game and beating the robots! In 2011 June lost the love of her life Red. They had been married for 67 years. In 2012, June moved from the family residence in Fair Haven to the Maples, a senior living community in Rutland. She enjoyed 5 years there before moving in with her son Mike and daughter in law Rhona at their residence in Rutland. She remained quite independent up until a recent fall precipitated her decline. The family would like to recognize and thank several people who assisted June in her later years. Care givers Stephanie Stoodley, Sue Bunker and Elaine Mullin. A special thanks goes to Dr. Peter Diercksen, June’s primary care physician, and the wonderful and caring staffs at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Genesis Mountain View Center. A special thanks also to the many family friends who frequently visited June, called to catch up, delivered goodies, transported her to appointments, and shared a Manhattan with her. June was predeceased by her parents, sister Irene Curtin and husband Walter. She is survived by her children Paul Dorion (Nancy) of Killington, VT, Suzanne Look (Dick) of Castleton, VT and Mike Dorion (Rhona) of Rutland, VT. Her six grandchildren; Jeff Look (Rachel) of Underhill, VT; Jessica Powers (Mike) of Springfield, MA; Luke Cassidy-Dorion (Tae) of Bangkok, Thailand; Zachary Cassidy-Dorion (Erin) of Schenectady, NY; Robinson Dorion of Panama City, Panama; and Allison Dorion of Baltimore, MD. Her great grandchildren Jack, Declan, Lincoln, Jaxon, Dakota, Ceci and Estella. Nephews Paul and Richard Slagle. Nieces Cheryl Sherman, Michelle Muphy, Patty Winski, Karen Stauffer and Heather Bender. A funeral mass of celebration will be held later this spring. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Donations can be made to organizations supported by June: Fair Haven Concerned, Fair Haven Rescue Squad, Fair Haven Library and Fair Haven Historical Society.
