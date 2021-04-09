June E. Batease CASTLETON — June E. Batease, 85, of Castleton died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 2, 1935, in Burlington, the daughter of Louise (Bushey) and Bernard F. Eagan Sr. Mrs. Batease graduated from the Fair Haven High School. She married Clifford “Warren” Batease on April 28, 1956, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Mrs. Batease was employed by the United States Postal Service for 50 years delivering the Bomoseen “Star Route” all these years. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include two sons, Clifford W. Batease Jr. and his wife, Thea, of Castleton and Brian Batease and his wife, Katie, of Freeport, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Julie (Jim) Sabataso, Nicole (Jon) Bernashe, Daniel Batease, Pierce Batease, Erin (Michael) Kerr, Colby Batease and Grayson Batease; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Owen, Ava and Marco; a sister, Phyllis Bixby of Mount Holly; a brother, Thomas Eagan of Charlestown, New Hampshire; several, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford, on Oct. 26, 2009; son, David M. Batease, on Sept. 27, 2014; two brothers, Patrick H. Eagan on July 6, 2015, and Bernard F. Eagan Jr. on Aug. 21, 2001. There will be no public calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton. Burial will be at a later date in the Hillside Cemetery Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. The family requests a random act of kindness be done in June’s memory.
