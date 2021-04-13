June E. Batease CASTLETON — The private memorial service for June E. Batease, 85, who died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, was held Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton. The Rev. Erik Ugochukwu, pastor, officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and the soloist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was by Julie Sabataso. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
