June E. Cassidy RUTLAND — June E. Cassidy, 65, died Aug. 21, 2021, at her home. She was born in Rutland, June 3, 1956, daughter of Edward F. and Irene (Burke) Cassidy. June was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was employed at Marble Bank, Citizens Bank and Green Mountain Credit Union. Surviving are two brothers, Jon (Tim) Cassidy, of Rutland, and David Cassidy, of West Rutland; a sister, Lynn Cassidy, of Burlington; three nieces and three nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Michael Cassidy and Mark Cassidy; and a niece, Brooke Cassidy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
